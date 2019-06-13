Census experts say the “hardest to count” census tract in Southern California is a nondescript little patch of Koreatown. LAX is seeking proposals for what to do with the iconic Theme Building. And some long-time restaurants are being pushed out of Inglewood as rents go up.
Why this Koreatown neighborhood is one of the “hardest to count” in the 2020 Census
Why the 2020 Census matters to California
At a recent rally at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, community organizers, union members and elected officials kicked off a year-long campaign to encourage people to...
10 min, 45 sec
What would you like to see go inside LAX’s Theme Building?
It looks like a big, white flying saucer that landed on its four legs, and if you’ve taken off or touched down at LAX in the past 50 years, chances are you’ve noticed it.
6 min, 30 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes