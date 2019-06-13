Why this Koreatown neighborhood is one of the “hardest to count” in the 2020 Census

Koreatown resident Roby Pacheco.

Photo by Amy Ta.

Census experts say the “hardest to count” census tract in Southern California is a nondescript little patch of Koreatown. LAX is seeking proposals for what to do with the iconic Theme Building. And some long-time restaurants are being pushed out of Inglewood as rents go up.

