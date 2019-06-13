Immigration

At a recent rally at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, community organizers, union members and elected officials kicked off a year-long campaign to encourage people to participate in…

La Luz del Mundo church has come under scrutiny after its leader, Naason Joaquin Garciawas, arrested last week on multiple charges of sex abuse.

The thousands of migrants who come into the U.S. every day through the Southwest borders are trying to get to their families. That’s where buses come in.

Greyhound struggles with a surge in migrant ridership

Rev. Guy Wilson stands at the head of a long table in his church’s mess hall, linking hands with a group of Central American asylum seekers to say grace.

How one church became a migrant processing center

For Lupe Félix, senior year was supposed to be all about prom, hanging out with friends and graduation.

Meet Lupe Félix, who crosses the US-Mexico border twice a day for high school

Border Patrol stopped processing migrants temporarily at the agency’s largest detention center in McAllen, Tex. due to a flu outbreak.

How is Border Patrol handling the flu outbreak at a Texas migrant detention center?

At a hearing yesterday, HUD Secretary Ben Carson defended a new plan that would push undocumented immigrants out of public housing.

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán on Trump plan to evict undocumented immigrants from public housing

Migrants are overwhelming detention centers along the border, so Customs and Border Protection officers are putting some of them on buses and dropping them off sometimes hundreds of…

As border agents leave migrants stranded, volunteers step in to help

Larry Mitchell Hopkins is the leader of an armed militia group detaining migrants on the border between New Mexico and Mexico. He was arrested Monday on a weapons charge.

What we know about the United Constitutional Patriots, the militia group detaining migrants at the border

What does it mean to be a child refugee or migrant? Whose lives are worth documenting and recording?

Documenting the plight of children trying to cross into the U.S.

Attorney General William Barr has unilaterally moved to keep some asylum seekers in jail indefinitely while their claims are processed.

Some asylum seekers may be forced to wait in jail without a bond hearing

President Trump appears to be still considering a plan to shut down the southern border.

Can the president preemptively pardon someone?

The White House tried to pressure U.S. immigration officials to release immigrant detainees onto the streets of so-called sanctuary cities.

The White House wanted to dump immigrant detainees in sanctuary cities

Two working in Colorado’s legal cannabis say their jobs cost them their chances for American citizenship. Both are green card holders who applied for permanent citizenship.

Working in the legal cannabis industry costs two people their citizenship

More top officials at the Department of Homeland Security will reportedly be out just one day after Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigns, what’s next for immigration policy?

President Trump doubled down on his threats to close the US-Mexico border on Tuesday, no matter the impact on the economy. Mexico is a huge trading partner with the U.S.

The possible economic effects of closing the US-Mexico border

When it comes to immigration, the political right wants more border security and fewer immigrants. The left opposes the wall and wants a path to citizenship.

Ideas for fixing America’s immigration system

The number of families crossing the southwest border has again broken records. Unauthorized entries have nearly doubled since a year ago. Processing centers are filled to capacity.

Despite Trump’s zero tolerance policy, the number of migrants trying to cross the border has doubled

When Rafael Tobias Giron went to renew his immigration papers, he didn’t think he would be scammed by a notario and imprisoned.  The word “notario” is a tricky one in LA.

LA County moves to stop immigration scams

Immigration was a major part of the president’s speech on Tuesday night. He said large caravans are marching to the border, and that city governments in Mexico are helping them.

Fact-checking Trump’s immigration claims during his State of the Union

