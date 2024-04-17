99 Cents Only stores — 371 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas — are shuttering permanently. In 1982, a Los Angeles resident launched the first store, and the chain grew to offer low-cost groceries, household items, and knick knacks.

After the company announced plans for closures, bargain hunters started wiping many aisles bare, leaving some stores with an apocalyptic zombie-movie feel.

Shoppers are mourning the store’s role in their lives, including Cindy Deveraux, who says, “I’m actually really very sad. I can come here and buy party favors and things that make your budget go further. I’ve been so grateful to shop here for many, many years. My whole family comes here. It’s a treat.”

While 99 Cents Only is a fun place to get cheap candy and water guns, it fills a more critical need for some people.

Porsche Hicks recently became housed after living on the streets for 10 years, and she relies on the low prices. “I actually buy meats, cheese. Sometimes I buy cereal. It's going to be a real crisis once they are permanently closed.”