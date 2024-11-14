Ballona Wetlands trips get generations of LA kids into nature

On a bright and early Wednesday morning, a gaggle of fourth graders from Magnolia Elementary in Pico-Union scramble off a school bus, bubbling with energy as they arrive at the Ballona Wetlands in Playa Del Rey.

For the next few hours, the young explorers hike through the saltwater marsh, marveling at legless lizards crawling by and majestic great egrets flying over the swampy waters. They wrap up the adventure by getting their hands dirty, pulling out invasive ice plant growing on the sand dunes.

Friends of Ballona Wetlands started leading these field trips 30 years ago, eventually serving hundreds of L.A. schools and bringing nearly 5,000 schoolchildren to the wetlands annually.

Their goal is to expose kids to nature they might not otherwise access, while also building new generations of support for keeping the unique open space near the LAX airport protected.

The program works with Title I LAUSD schools from underserved communities, like Magnolia Elementary, by providing bus scholarships and working with their students through multiple grade levels.

“The kids love it, because for our community, it’s not easy to get to such a far away place but it’s very enjoyable,” says Magnolia Elementary fourth-grade teacher Maribel Martin. “The kids learn a lot of stuff. They really enjoy it.”

Friends of Ballona Wetlands educator Ammy Rojas leads this excited pack of students –– she points out obscure plants and animals, teaches them how to use binoculars, and prevents them from wandering too far off the beaten path.

“For a lot of these students in these schools, this is their first time being out in an open space like this,” Rojas points out. “We’re creating opportunities for them to explore nature and fall in love with it.”

Rojas grew up in south Los Angeles, and like many of the students, had limited opportunities to enjoy the abundant natural spaces around the city.

It was a field trip to these wetlands in high school that ultimately led Rojas to become an environmental educator –– and eventually work for the Friends of Ballona Wetlands.

“I got to learn what restoration is about, and why it’s important,” Rojas says. “I just fell in love with the idea of giving back, and I’ve always liked being outside. That field trip is really what drove me into this field.”