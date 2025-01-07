Wind storm sparks multiple fires in LA

A life-threatening windstorm sparked at least two fires in Southern California on Tuesday, prompting evacuations and some power shut-offs in the region.

Forecasters say this could be the most destructive windstorm the region has seen in nearly 15 years, with gusts expected up to 100 miles an hour in some places. The strongest winds will likely roll through the San Gabriel Mountains, the Santa Susana Mountains and the foothills of the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys. Gusts are also expected to whip across the 118 and 210 highway corridors.

Notably, many areas that do not usually see much wind – like LA County beaches – are expected to see gusts between 50 and 80 miles an hour.

The National Weather Service issued a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” red flag warning – the most severe warning – for much of Southern California until Thursday. Any fires that ignite could quickly escalate because of the unpredictable Santa Ana winds as well as the brush and vegetation that has dried out over the last several months.

The largest fire sparked in the Pacific Palisades near N. Piedra Morada Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and exploded in size to around 200 acres within an hour. The blaze is believed to have damaged multiple homes. Evacuation warnings and orders were issued along Highway 27, just west of the fire burning near the Getty Villa, down to the beach. An evacuation center is located at the Westwood Recreation Center.

Southern California Edison has preemptively cut electricity to at least 4,200 homes in the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County. The utility says more than 70,000 Angelenos are under consideration for power shutoffs.

Fire agencies have re-positioned resources to quickly respond to any brush fires that may spark. CalFire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua called it an “all hands on deck situation.”

Due to fire danger, CalTrans has shut down Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Drive and the Pacific Coast Highway until 6 p.m. on Friday. The LA Zoo also closed on Tuesday because of the wind.

Officials are urging locals to be prepared to evacuate, charge electronics, fill up generators, and expect to encounter downed trees or branches.

Sign up for emergency alerts here.

If you experience a power outage, report it online to LADWP here or by calling 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397). If you see a tree or branch blocking a road in the City of Los Angeles, request service at www.LACity.gov/MyLA311 or by calling 3-1-1. However, if you see a downed power line or wire, stay as far away as possible and call 9-1-1.