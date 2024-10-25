Want to visit a custom-made haunted house? LA has hundreds

If you want to feel a rush of emotions this Halloween season, consider checking out a haunted house. Hundreds are across the Greater LA region, as documented by Vice Cooler, creator of Haunts of LA.

“There are so many in each area. You could spend a whole night, or even two nights, just finding people that have built things within their yard that are amazing feats of artistic accomplishment,” says Cooler.

He notes that the types of haunted houses differ in Southern California: “You have the extreme haunts, which are for the people that are more excited to be touched and to be possibly pushed to the limit. … There are displays and subsets of genres within that. And there's also some mazes where there's no scare actors. It's just you go through a maze, and you just enjoy the ambiance of what's been created.”

For Cooler personally, he says the experience goes beyond seeing people jump out and scare you.

“I think for myself, there is a mix of storytelling, pacing, where you can visit it, and you're not feeling rushed through your experience. And you can enjoy or be scared by whatever they've spent their whole year building to present to you.”