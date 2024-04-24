From radio waves to Olympics, Kareem Maddox shares his journey

Hosted by
Southern California’s Kareem Maddox, a former radio host and Princeton alum, will compete in 3x3 basketball for Team USA at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Credits

Guest:

  • Kareem Maddox - Three-on-three basketball player in the final stages of qualifying for Olympics; former KCRW intern

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods