LA wildfires: Resources for finding and offering help

Stay tuned to 89.9 KCRW and KCRW.com for continuing coverage of the emergency fire and wind conditions currently facing LA County. We will update this page regularly with new resources as we gather more information. If you have any tips or resources to share, please send them to newsletters@kcrw.org.

Alerts:

Sign up here.

Maps:

Updated maps of fires, evacuation orders, animal shelters, road closures can be found at CalFire and Watch Duty.

Air quality:

Updated maps are available here.

LA County services:

Find updated information on LA county evacuations, shelters, water and health alerts, road closures, and service impacts at https://lacounty.gov/emergency/.

Go-bag essentials:

3-day supply of non-perishable food and 3 gallons of water per person

Map with at least 2 evacuation routes

Prescriptions and/or medications

A change of clothing

Eyeglasses/contact lenses + extras

Car keys + other essential keys, plus extras or duplicates

Credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks

First aid kit

Sanitation supplies

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Important documents and/or copies (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

Pet food, water, and medications

Phone charger

Portable charger

Go-bag essentials (pet edition):

Carriers or crates for each pet that are labeled with your information. Double check that all carriers are secure for travel.

A leash and harness for each animal, even if they are typically not walked.

Food and water for 3-5 days, including bowls.

Any medications your foster pet may need.

Comfort items such as blankets or toys to help reduce stress.

Litter box and small amount of litter.

GET HELP

General

A comprehensive spreadsheet of resources by location and aid type is available via Mutual Aid LA. If you have anything to add to their list, reach out by commenting on this Instagram post.

Find evacuation and protection prep for home and families at Readyforwildfire.org/ and their Go! Evacuation Guide.

Food aid resources for those impacted by wildfires can be found here.

Shelter

Text “SHELTER” and your ZIP code to 43362 for the nearest open shelters.

Evacuation shelters:

Arcadia Community Center – 375 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center – 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331

Pan Pacific Recreational Center – 7600 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Westwood Recreation Center – 1350 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

El Camino Real Charter High School – 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Pasadena Civic Center – 300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101

Pomona Fairplex – 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768

Airbnb: Airbnb, in partnership with 211 LA, is offering free temporary housing for residents displaced or forced to evacuate due to the recent wildfires. Submit your information in this form to receive notifications on availability. Please note, spaces are limited, and completing the form does not guarantee a stay. Eligibility criteria apply.

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles: Locations unaffected by fires are offering evacuation sites, temporary shelter, basic amenities, and showers. They are also offering free childcare for children of first responders, essential workers, and families displaced, evacuated, or otherwise impacted by the fires. Check locations and updates on their Community Response page.

Planet Fitness: The gym chain is opening its Southland locations to residents, first responders, and others impacted by the wildfires. Services include free access to locker rooms, showers, HydroMassage loungers, electrical outlets and Wi-Fi. No membership required. The offer runs through Jan. 15.

Transportation

Road closures: Updated lists via CalTrans

LA Metro:

Fare collection for rides on Metro has been suspended systemwide through the end of the day Thursday, Jan. 9.

Metro bus and rail line updates due to wildfires and wind:

Service impacts



Alerts and advisories



Ongoing list via NBC4



Follow LA Metro on X (formerly known as Twitter) for rider notifications as they happen.

Lyft: Riders in need can use the code CAFIRERELIEF25, valid for 2 rides up to $25 each ($50 total) for 500 riders from now until 1/15 at 11:59 p.m.

Uber: Use promo code WILFIRE25 in the wallet section of your Uber app to redeem a free Uber ride up to $40.

Animals

Evacuating with animals large or small? Head here for shelter options; be sure to check for capacity and availability.

Mental Health



LA County is offering 24/7 support for anxiety, distress, and grief via this hotline: (800) 854-7771

BE A HELPER

If you’re looking to volunteer, donate, or offer other support, start here:

**As of Thursday (Jan. 9) evening, the Westwood Recreation Center and Pan Pacific Park are fully stocked and are not accepting additional items at this time. When possible, check with all organizations via email, phone, or social media before arriving with physical donations.