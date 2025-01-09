LA wildfires: Resources for finding and offering help

Stay tuned to 89.9 KCRW and KCRW.com for continuing coverage of the emergency fire and wind conditions currently facing LA County. We will update this page regularly with new resources as we gather more information. If you have any tips or resources to share, please send them to newsletters@kcrw.org.
Alerts:
Sign up here.
Maps:
Updated maps of fires, evacuation orders, animal shelters, road closures can be found at CalFire and Watch Duty.
Air quality:
Updated maps are available here.
LA County services:
Find updated information on LA county evacuations, shelters, water and health alerts, road closures, and service impacts at https://lacounty.gov/emergency/.
Go-bag essentials:
- 3-day supply of non-perishable food and 3 gallons of water per person
- Map with at least 2 evacuation routes
- Prescriptions and/or medications
- A change of clothing
- Eyeglasses/contact lenses + extras
- Car keys + other essential keys, plus extras or duplicates
- Credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
- First aid kit
- Sanitation supplies
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Important documents and/or copies (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
- Pet food, water, and medications
- Phone charger
- Portable charger
Go-bag essentials (pet edition):
- Carriers or crates for each pet that are labeled with your information. Double check that all carriers are secure for travel.
- A leash and harness for each animal, even if they are typically not walked.
- Food and water for 3-5 days, including bowls.
- Any medications your foster pet may need.
- Comfort items such as blankets or toys to help reduce stress.
- Litter box and small amount of litter.
GET HELP
General
A comprehensive spreadsheet of resources by location and aid type is available via Mutual Aid LA. If you have anything to add to their list, reach out by commenting on this Instagram post.
Find evacuation and protection prep for home and families at Readyforwildfire.org/ and their Go! Evacuation Guide.
Food aid resources for those impacted by wildfires can be found here.
Shelter
Text “SHELTER” and your ZIP code to 43362 for the nearest open shelters.
Evacuation shelters:
- Arcadia Community Center – 375 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
- Ritchie Valens Recreation Center – 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331
- Pan Pacific Recreational Center – 7600 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
- Westwood Recreation Center – 1350 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025
- El Camino Real Charter High School – 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
- Pasadena Civic Center – 300 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
- Pomona Fairplex – 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768
Airbnb: Airbnb, in partnership with 211 LA, is offering free temporary housing for residents displaced or forced to evacuate due to the recent wildfires. Submit your information in this form to receive notifications on availability. Please note, spaces are limited, and completing the form does not guarantee a stay. Eligibility criteria apply.
YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles: Locations unaffected by fires are offering evacuation sites, temporary shelter, basic amenities, and showers. They are also offering free childcare for children of first responders, essential workers, and families displaced, evacuated, or otherwise impacted by the fires. Check locations and updates on their Community Response page.
Planet Fitness: The gym chain is opening its Southland locations to residents, first responders, and others impacted by the wildfires. Services include free access to locker rooms, showers, HydroMassage loungers, electrical outlets and Wi-Fi. No membership required. The offer runs through Jan. 15.
Transportation
Road closures: Updated lists via CalTrans
LA Metro:
- Fare collection for rides on Metro has been suspended systemwide through the end of the day Thursday, Jan. 9.
- Metro bus and rail line updates due to wildfires and wind:
- Service impacts
- Alerts and advisories
- Ongoing list via NBC4
- Follow LA Metro on X (formerly known as Twitter) for rider notifications as they happen.
Lyft: Riders in need can use the code CAFIRERELIEF25, valid for 2 rides up to $25 each ($50 total) for 500 riders from now until 1/15 at 11:59 p.m.
Uber: Use promo code WILFIRE25 in the wallet section of your Uber app to redeem a free Uber ride up to $40.
Animals
Evacuating with animals large or small? Head here for shelter options; be sure to check for capacity and availability.
Mental Health
LA County is offering 24/7 support for anxiety, distress, and grief via this hotline: (800) 854-7771
BE A HELPER
If you’re looking to volunteer, donate, or offer other support, start here:
- Best Friends Animal Society
- LA Fire Department (send donations directly to first responders)
- LA Food Bank
- L.A. Works
- Musicares
- The Salvation Army
- Sante D’Or Foundation (currently in need of temporary fosters for displaced cats)
- Silver Lake Lounge (accepting donations + offering a communal gathering spot)
- Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
- The Dream Center (seeking volunteers and currently in need of non-perishable and canned goods)
- The Red Cross
- We Are Moving The Needle
- World Central Kitchen
- United Way of Greater Los Angeles
**As of Thursday (Jan. 9) evening, the Westwood Recreation Center and Pan Pacific Park are fully stocked and are not accepting additional items at this time. When possible, check with all organizations via email, phone, or social media before arriving with physical donations.