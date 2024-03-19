Asian American activists team up to boost AAPI vote in OC

Hosted by
The four leading Asian American groups in OC are uniting up to boost AAPI turnout at the polls. This demographic is growing the fastest, says the Pew Research Center.

The four leading Asian American groups in OC are uniting up to boost AAPI turnout at the polls. This demographic is growing the fastest, says the Pew Research Center.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods