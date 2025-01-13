Heat Hawks: Topanga neighbors step up as volunteers amid fires

Residents of Topanga Canyon are banding together to assist their community during the ongoing Palisades Fire.

A volunteer group calling themselves the Heat Hawks recently formed over a WhatsApp group chat, and has been gathering supplies for firefighters, and checking up on their community members.

“ We’re going to friends’ properties that needed checkups, gathering valuables from homes from people that were concerned, [like] people who were immobile and couldn't get out,” says volunteer Nick Burrell.

Residents near the Santa Monica Mountains have a history of helping formal agencies during crises. After the Woolsey Fire in 2019, local surfers collaborated with fire officials to form the Malibu Community Brigade. Now that trained brigade is working with firefighters to protect structures and mop up hot spots so the pros can focus on the front lines.

The combination of formal and informal civilian brigades are providing necessary support on the ground.

That said, officials don’t want too many civilians in the fire zone as it could impede firefighting efforts.

If you want to help, consider donating to the Community Brigade here.