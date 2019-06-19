What English-Language Media Misses about Trump's Immigration Policy

President Trump's renewed plans for mass deportation come as no surprise to Spanish-language media consumers and journalists. Univision anchor and Washington Post columnist Leon Krauze describes what English-media is missing when it covers Trump's immigration policy ideas: a real look at the lives of individuals affected by the crackdown. Krauze also puts the tariff threats and negotiations with Mexico in the context of Mexican politics, and discusses the long-term impact on immigrants traveling north through Latin America.