20 in for 2020

That’s 20 declared candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden already leads the national primary polls, but he has a lot of detractors in the party. And, what should we make of his campaign announcement slamming President Trump? As for the rest of the field, who’s getting the most coverage, and why? Is it deserved? Olivia Nuzzi joins the panel to discuss her reporting on Sen. Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and other candidates.

Meanwhile, in Washington, everyone’s talking about impeachment. It seems House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be changing her tune on whether the House should seek to impeach President Trump. Is that a major political risk for the party with a field of candidates this large? Then, speaking of risk, economist and journalist Allison Schrager talks about different kinds of risk: how we manage risk, how much government should manage risk for us, and what we can learn from unusual people who encounter unusual risk all the time. Her new book is called An Economist Walks Into A Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.