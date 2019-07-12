A resignation under pressure

Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested and everyone wants to know: what will we learn about the wealthy and powerful people who hung out with him as he oversaw an alleged child sex ring? And what does his having apparently gotten away with it for so long say about our legal system and our society?

President Trump announced his labor secretary Alex Acosta would resign. Acosta was then the US Attorney when Epstein took a plea deal more than 10 years ago. President Trump also admitted defeat this week in his effort to get a question about citizenship on the 2020 census. Nick Bagley of the University of Michigan School of Law joins the panel to discuss that and another lawsuit that threatens the Affordable Care Act.

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making the Federal Reserve interesting again. Her critique of monetary policy is shared by Larry Kudlow, Donald Trump’s top economic adviser. Cardiff Garcia from Planet Money helps us understand how the left-right push for easy money will affect the economy.