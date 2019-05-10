Biden’s big lead: will it last?

Well, we have learned more about Donald Trump’s taxes. Not his recent taxes — they’re his taxes from about 30 years ago. They show $1.7 billion in losses over a decade, meaning he paid almost no income tax for a decade. Is that an argument for an Elizabeth Warren-style wealth tax?

Then, the panel turns to the 2020 field. What’s driving Joe Biden’s big national lead? A lot of familiarity, very strong support from black voters, and some other factors. The panel debates the sources of that support. Will it last? What are voters saying? And has the Democratic Party’s lurch to the left given Biden more support? Then, Kamala Harris’s message is that prosecution done right is progressive will. Will that fly in today’s Democratic party? Then: is Bernie Sanders a radical or even a moderate in the context of the Democratic party?

Then Laura Nelson from the Los Angeles Times joins the panel to talk about California’s unique challenges with housing and transportation, and the creative ways it might meet those challenges.