Early days in Iowa

Joe Biden went back to Iowa for the first time in weeks and got into a very public fight with President Trump. Biden leads the polls there, but is his lead secure? And what’s behind Elizabeth Warren’s surge in the polls nationally and in Iowa? Natasha Korecki of Politico updates the panel on how the candidates are being received by Iowa voters, and which candidates are going all in on the state.

President Trump told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos he’s listen if a foreign power came to him with dirt on his 2020 opponent. The panel discusses that, the negotiations with Mexico over its southern border, and attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Then, Kerry Howley talks about candidate Tulsi Gabbard and her anti-war platform. It’s not getting much traction with voters, and her foreign policy views are not exactly welcome on the left either.