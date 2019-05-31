It’s a two-front trade war

President Trump is hiking tariffs on Mexico, even as he escalates the ongoing trade war with China. These tariffs on Mexico will be in place — he says — until illegal immigration is fixed. So, uh, forever? And what happens now with the new NAFTA trade deal?

Then, the panel reacts to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement with Conor Friedersdorf. Mueller has spoken publicly while trying not to to say too much. Did he have a implied message about impeachment in his statement? And regardless, what should Democrats do now?

Plus: Bernie Sanders has an idea to give workers more ownership in companies. Is there something in this policy idea that could appeal to...conservatives? President Trump is attacking Joe Biden for being too tough on crime. He’s also still praising Kim Jong Un. Does he have a plan for what he’ll do if Kim betrays him with a new nuclear test? Tom Nichols from the Naval War College joins the panel to discuss.