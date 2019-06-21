Let’s call the whole thing off

Tensions with Iran escalated this week and then, Thursday evening, President Trump apparently signed off on airstrikes in Iran only to cancel them. According to reports and an interview the president gave to NBC’s Meet The Press, the estimate of people that would die in the strikes changed his mind and he tweeted that it would not be “proportionate.” CHRIS DOUGHTERY of the Center for a New American Security discusses the events this week and whether we’d be at war with Iran if the strikes had occurred.

Then: EMILY BAZELON joins the panel to discuss an in-depth profile she wrote about Elizabeth Warren, Biden’s follies on the campaign trail, and her book Charged on how the criminal justice system can be reformed by making criminal changes to prosecution.