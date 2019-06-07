Not the most turbulent trip

President Trump visited France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and on this trip to commemorate the invasion of Normandy, there was less tension between him and European leaders than on previous trips.



As Britain approaches Brexit, what is the role for the United States in Europe? Amanda Sloat of the Brookings Institution gives her take on the president’s trip and more.



Then: Tucker Carlson made a surprising pitch for...Elizabeth Warren’s economic agenda? What is happening? And, President Trump’s strategy of putting trade pressure on Mexico to get what he wants on immigration might be working. Well, the tariffs aren’t making Senate Republicans very happy. Will this turn into a major revolt from the president’s own party? And, with Friday’s job market numbers showing a bit of a slowdown, is the president prepared for the possibility that his trade policies are hurting the economy?



Cory Booker and Kamala Harris have big plans to address the affordable housing crisis. Do they have good ideas? Urban planning professor Michael Lens joins the panel to evaluate their pitches.