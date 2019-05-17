Roe, Casey – what’s next?

Hosted by , ,
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as Alabama state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. May 14, 2019.

Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as Alabama state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States at the Alabama Legislature in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. May 14, 2019. Photo credit: Chris Aluka Berry/Reuters

Alabama’s legislature voted overwhelmingly to ban abortion in the state, even in cases of rape or incest, and to impose a penalty of up to 99 years in prison for performing an abortion. Lawmakers in Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Iowa and Missouri have passed so-called “heartbeat” bills that prohibit abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, approximately six weeks into pregnancy. Irin  Carmon joins the panel to discuss the new laws and how this is a shift in the debate, and what a Roberts-led court might consider should it reach the Supreme Court.

Plus: President Trump is ratcheting up the trade war with China. Will he be able to win it? And what’s going on with Iran?

Then researcher and psychology professor Jean Twenge tells the panel about kids today, a.k.a. Generation Z, or iGen, as she calls them. What messages resonate with the generation under age 24? What risks do they see, and how is their smartphone-centric upbringing affecting how they view politics?

Credits

Guests:
Irin Carmon - Senior correspondent at New York Magazine - @irin, Jean Twenge - Psychology professor at San Diego State University - @jean_twenge

Hosts:
Josh Barro, Rich Lowry, Elizabeth Bruenig

Producer:
Sara Fay