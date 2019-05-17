Roe, Casey – what’s next?

Alabama’s legislature voted overwhelmingly to ban abortion in the state, even in cases of rape or incest, and to impose a penalty of up to 99 years in prison for performing an abortion. Lawmakers in Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Iowa and Missouri have passed so-called “heartbeat” bills that prohibit abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, approximately six weeks into pregnancy. Irin Carmon joins the panel to discuss the new laws and how this is a shift in the debate, and what a Roberts-led court might consider should it reach the Supreme Court.

Plus: President Trump is ratcheting up the trade war with China. Will he be able to win it? And what’s going on with Iran?

Then researcher and psychology professor Jean Twenge tells the panel about kids today, a.k.a. Generation Z, or iGen, as she calls them. What messages resonate with the generation under age 24? What risks do they see, and how is their smartphone-centric upbringing affecting how they view politics?