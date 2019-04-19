The Mueller report is out

On Thursday, we all finally got to see Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation — or most of it, anyway. Volume I of the report looks at whether there was any conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, related to Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 elections. Volume II of the report looks at President Trump’s efforts to interfere with the investigation itself, identifying ten such episodes, including: Trump asking then-FBI director James Comey to let the investigation of Michael Flynn go, directing White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, and such.

All of this raises the possibility that the president criminally obstructed justice, though Mueller declined to offer a conclusion either way on that question. Ken White joins the LRC panel to discuss the report, what it means, and what should be done next.

Then Igor Volsky talks about his plan for tighter regulation of guns in the United States and how public opinion makes it easier for Democrats to take a more aggressive stance on gun control.

Plus: Bernie Sanders does a town hall on Fox News, and Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are speaking openly about their Christian faith — will it bring some evangelical voters who went for Trump back to the Democrats?