Trump muddies disaster responses with theories of his own

A massive crash between a commercial airline jet and a military helicopter this week, which reportedly killed 67 people, drew a pointed response from President Donald Trump. He said the FAA’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies played a role in the collision. Was it appropriate for the president to focus on policy following a tragedy?

Trump also zeroed in on Americans’ anger when he visited SoCal following the recent wildfires. He criticized LA Mayor Karen Bass’ cautious approach to allowing citizens back into impacted neighborhoods. Residents have been pleading state officials for a clear action plan. Is the perceived lack of such a response emblematic of the gap in leadership that led to Trump’s re-election?