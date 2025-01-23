Trump tests limits of presidential powers with contentious first week

This week, President Donald Trump got right to business on Inauguration Day, following several additional speaking engagements. He signed executive orders and pardoned over 1,500 people charged with crimes relating to the January 6th insurrection. The use of pardons by Trump on his way in — and Joe Biden on his way out — have raised questions about its potential abuse. Could this set a dangerous precedent?

Trump has moved to end birthright citizenship in the U.S., though attorneys general nationwide are challenging it in court. While it may not be legal now, is there a path for Trump or Congress to change America’s approach to citizenship? Is there a better way to discuss policy around immigration?

A reverend’s plea for mercy at the National Prayer Service drew the ire of Trump. Did the reverend politicize the pulpit? Plus, our LRC panel discusses what mercy could look like from the White House.