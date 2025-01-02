Why does 2025 feel a lot like 1981?

Nomination hearings for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet are scheduled to begin next week. Senate members on both sides of the aisle have signaled they may challenge some controversial picks. The toughest fights could surround important national security nominees like Pete Hegseth (defense secretary) or Kash Patel (FBI director). As investigations into several violent New Year’s terrorist attacks continue, is there an increased sense of urgency to get those positions filled?

One of President Biden’s last acts will be eulogizing former President Jimmy Carter, who passed just before the new year. Both one-term Democratic presidents were everyman candidates who struggled to maintain popularity amid economic and foreign crises. KCRW examines Biden’s final days in office and how the sunset of his term feels oddly familiar to Carter’s.

What stories or themes are positioned to stand out in 2025? Our Left, Right and Center panel has a few predictions.