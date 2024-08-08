With less than 90 days until November 5, leading Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Donald Trump got the VP opponent he wanted, and Republicans already began digging up dirt. The panel discusses what’s next as both tickets are complete: Harris/Walz and Trump/Vance.

When Joe Biden was still campaigning, he painted Trump as a threat to democracy. At the same time, Trump and his supporters pushed an image of society collapsing under the Biden administration. What are the risks to America’s political discourse when elections escalate to a fight between good and evil?

On social media, the term “tradwife” is drawing controversy. It describes a wife who is committed to homemaking, child-rearing, and traditional gender roles. The Times in the United Kingdom recently blasted content creator Hannah Neeleman, a beauty pageant competitor, former ballerina, wife, and mom of eight who broadcasts her Utah farm life. Our 50 states series this week looks at agency and motherhood.