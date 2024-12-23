Will Trump’s ABC lawsuit put pressure on the media?

Earlier this month, Disney reached a settlement with President-elect Donald Trump’s defamation case against ABC News. ABC News will pay $15 million to Trump after anchor George Stephanopolous made an on air claim that Trump had been found civilly liable for rape. Trump was in actuality, found liable for sexual abuse. Shortly after, Trump also sued a local Iowa newspaper and pollster Ann Selzer for reporting Kamala Harris had a large lead in the days leading up to the election. Trump’s back to back lawsuits raise concern over free press under his second term administration. Could these cases open the door for more lawsuits against media in the future?

With 2025 right around the corner, the Left, Right, and Center panel takes a retrospective at the biggest stories of 2024. Believe it or not, there was an election in November! The electorate swung right. There are drones over New Jersey. The divisions between the elites and working class grew larger. Governments across the globe turned against incumbents. What’s on the horizon for 2025?

As an end-of-the year treat, the panel opens up the podcast floor for listener questions. David, Mo, and Sarah answer your burning questions about what 2025 might politically have in store. Plus, David confesses his musical adoration for a soft rock superstar.