New emails show that Mayor Garcetti’s former deputy mayor solicited donations from big real estate developers who wanted to build in LA. We find out what was in those emails.
A pay-to-play scandal at LA City Hall?
Federal Judge overseeing PG&E blasts the utility for recent wildfires
“Does a judge turn a blind eye and let PG&E continue what you’re doing, let you keep killing people?” asked U.S. District Judge William Alsup in court on Wednesday.
Garcetti’s former deputy solicited donations from big real estate developers, emails show
Mayor Eric Garcetti's’ former deputy mayor, Raymond Chan, solicited donations from Chinese developers who wanted to build downtown. Now there are questions about whether...
Trump administration guts Obama’s school lunch program
Pizza, mac and cheese, and chocolate milk are back in school lunches. The Trump administration is rolling back President Obama’s healthy lunch program. Nutritionists may be...
In ‘Arctic,’ two lonely people survive a brutal world
Man versus the elements is a popular film trope. Think of Tom Hanks in “Castaway,” Matt Damon in “The Martian,” Liam Neeson in “The Grey.”
