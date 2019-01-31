DONATE!

A pay-to-play scandal at LA City Hall?

LA City Hall. Credit: Steve Lyon/CC BY 2.0.

New emails show that Mayor Garcetti’s former deputy mayor solicited donations from big real estate developers who wanted to build in LA. We find out what was in those emails.

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

