E. Jean Carroll is the latest woman to accuse President Trump of sexual misconduct. Trump denies these claims and denies that he ever met her. He accuses her of making this up to sell her new book.
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll on her list of hideous men, including Donald Trump
From this Episode:
Democrats meet migrants held in border patrol detention centers
More than a dozen democratic lawmakers visited detention centers in Clint and El Paso, Texas on Monday. Congressman Joe Kennedy said Border Patrol officers tried to stop...
10 min, 24 sec
Secret Facebook page contains vile images and messages targeted at Border Patrol
Customs and Border Protection says it’s opened an investigation into a secret Facebook group filled with racist and sexist posts from current and former border agents. It’s...
8 min, 46 sec
Why advice columnist E. Jean Carroll refuses to say Donald Trump raped her
Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is the latest woman to accuse President Trump of sexual misconduct. She is among at least 22 other women to do so.
17 min, 24 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Caitlin Plummer