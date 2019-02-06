DONATE!

close

After State of the Union, where do Trump investigations stand?

Hosted by  • 
President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5th, 2019.

President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5th, 2019. Photo credit: Doug Mills/Pool via Reuters

We speak with California Congressman Adam Schiff about Trump’s State of the Union and what Schiff is investigating next. We also fact-check Trump’s immigration claims -- nearly everything he said on the topic on Tuesday night was false or misleading.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE