We speak with California Congressman Adam Schiff about Trump’s State of the Union and what Schiff is investigating next. We also fact-check Trump’s immigration claims -- nearly everything he said on the topic on Tuesday night was false or misleading.
After State of the Union, where do Trump investigations stand?
From this Episode:
House Intelligence Committee probe into Trump and foreign influence expands
President Trump attacked “partisan investigations” during his second State of the Union address Tuesday: “An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and...
10 min, 48 sec
Fact-checking Trump’s immigration claims during his State of the Union
Immigration was a major part of the president’s speech on Tuesday night. He said large caravans are marching to the border, and that city governments in Mexico are helping...
8 min, 38 sec
Art meets mass transit: Destination Crenshaw
A rail line connecting LAX to the rest of the metro system goes right through Crenshaw at the street level, and it’s supposed to debut in a year.
10 min, 24 sec
In ‘Hark,’ people try to make the world better, but the world refuses
“Bookworm of the Month Club” is a new Press Play segment in which KCRW’s Bookworm Michael Silverblatt brings a book or two each month to share with listeners.
12 min, 21 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer