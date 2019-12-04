Nunes-Giuliani phone records: Why are they significant?


House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore/CC 2.0, via Flickr

The House Intelligence Committee released its impeachment report on Tuesday, after weeks of hearings at the Capitol. The report shows that phone records exist between Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee. The phone records show Nunes had multiple calls with Guiliani and his associate Lev Parnas this past spring. Parnas is under indictment for campaign finance violations.

Credits

Guest:
Darren Samuelsohn - Politico Senior Reporter - @dsamuelsohn

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Caleigh Wells