The House Intelligence Committee released its impeachment report on Tuesday, after weeks of hearings at the Capitol. The report shows that phone records exist between Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee. The phone records show Nunes had multiple calls with Guiliani and his associate Lev Parnas this past spring. Parnas is under indictment for campaign finance violations.
Nunes-Giuliani phone records: Why are they significant?
Credits
Guest:
Darren Samuelsohn - Politico Senior Reporter - @dsamuelsohn
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Caleigh Wells