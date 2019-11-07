Our brains receive pleasure from cell phones, social media, food, sex. Those are dopamine generators. Now there’s a new health craze in Silicon Valley. Men -- and they are mostly men -- are denying themselves the things that release dopamine. The goal: better sleep, better focus, less burnout.
Dopamine deprivation: the latest Silicon Valley trend
