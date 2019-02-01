There are so many Democrats wanting to be president in 2020. Cory Booker is the latest to announce. We analyze the field so far and what major themes have emerged that could influence the race.
Cory Booker joins a crowded 2020 race
Which Democrats are running for president in 2020, and what do they want?
Senator Cory Booker is the most recent Democrat to jump into the 2020 presidential race. Eight so far have announced they’re planning to run.
16 min, 9 sec
‘Untitled Amazing Jonathan Documentary’ goes where you don’t expect
The Sundance Film Festival wraps up this weekend. It’s the largest independent film festival in the country.
8 min, 55 sec
Should American film directors avoid stories about violent Mexican criminals?
Our critics review the comedic thriller “Piercing,” in which a husband and father sets out to commit the perfect murder; “Miss Bala,” starring Gina Rodriguez of “Jane the...
11 min, 30 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer