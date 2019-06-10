Do preemptive blackouts reduce wildfire risks?

Summer is here, which means fire season has also arrived.

Summer is here, which means fire season has also arrived. Photo credit: NPS Climate Change Response/CC 2.0, via Flickr

High winds and heat in Northern California recently caused PG&E to shut off power to communities in the Sierra Foothills. That left more than 20,500 people in Butte and Yuba counties without power. PG&E hopes this strategy, albeit controversial, will prevent sparks that lead to wildfires.

