There are only two more episodes of Game of Thrones. We talk about what the non-watchers, or ‘Never Throners,’ have been going through this whole time.
Game of Thrones is almost over -- tragedy or relief?
From this Episode:
Former federal prosecutors sign a letter saying Trump obstructed justice
More than 600 former federal prosecutors signed a statement on Monday stating that Donald Trump would’ve been charged with obstruction of justice if he weren’t the U.S....
10 min, 56 sec
Riot Games workers protest forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims
On Monday, more than 200 employees at Santa Monica-based Riot Games walked out to protest the company’s handling of sexual harassment and discrimination. Riot Games is...
7 min, 44 sec
What should USC do about its Arnold Schwarzenegger Institute?
I n the last two years, USC has been hit with scandal after scandal. The former medical school dean saw patients after smoking meth. There were decades of overlooked...
9 min, 33 sec
How the CEO of Sun-Maid came up against the ‘raisin mafia’ when he tried to modernize the raisin industry
Millennials get blamed for killing a lot of things: napkins, marriage, department stores. The raisin has been inching closer to that kill list.
13 min, 45 sec