Henry Rollins on how toxic masculinity affected him

A man flexing. Credit: Pixabay.

As the frontman for Black Flag, Henry Rollins raged onstage, confronted fans, and incited aggression. The KCRW DJ recently wrote about Jared Yates Sexton’s book “The Man They Wanted Me To Be,” which focuses on the harmful expectations of masculinity. Rollins says it held a mirror up to his own childhood, growing up with a father he says was militant and deeply misogynist.

