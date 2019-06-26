As the frontman for Black Flag, Henry Rollins raged onstage, confronted fans, and incited aggression. The KCRW DJ recently wrote about Jared Yates Sexton’s book “The Man They Wanted Me To Be,” which focuses on the harmful expectations of masculinity. Rollins says it held a mirror up to his own childhood, growing up with a father he says was militant and deeply misogynist.
Henry Rollins on how toxic masculinity affected him
From this Episode:
Will Republican and Evangelical support for Trump’s immigration policies change?
Democrats and Republicans are split on Trump’s immigration policies. Republicans, including Evangelical Christians, are supportive.
9 min, 10 sec
Democrats try to appeal to white working class voters
There’s increasing overlap among white evangelical voters and white working class voters without a college education. Both groups were key to President Trump’s victory in...
8 min, 13 sec
Weed is stronger now than ever, and could be damaging teenage brains
Two of the earliest states to legalize recreational marijuana are seeing problems, such as increased ER visits and psychotic episodes among teenagers. The THC content, which...
9 min, 43 sec
Punk icon Henry Rollins on toxic masculinity
Henry Rollins has made a career off his hyper-masculinity. As the frontman for Black Flag, Rollins raged onstage, confronted fans, and incited aggression.
17 min, 16 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Gabriela Sierra Alonso