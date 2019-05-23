How California became a symbol of healthy living

Massage bars. Credit: Pixabay.

California is known as the capital of health and wellness fads. But when and how did the Golden State get that reputation? Lyra Kilston explores that in her new book “Sun Seekers: The Cure of California.” She argues it all started in the 19th Century with tuberculosis.

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill