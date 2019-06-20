How much power does Mayor Garcetti have over housing and homelessness?

Hosted by
Mayor Garcetti, June 2015.

Mayor Garcetti, June 2015. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

There’s a recall drive against Mayor Eric Garcetti because of the homelessness crisis. Is he not acting with enough urgency, or are his hands tied by a sprawling bureaucracy?

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson