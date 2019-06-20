There’s a recall drive against Mayor Eric Garcetti because of the homelessness crisis. Is he not acting with enough urgency, or are his hands tied by a sprawling bureaucracy?
How much power does Mayor Garcetti have over housing and homelessness?
Iran shot down a U.S. drone, is military action looming?
Iran shot down a U.S. Navy drone today. Iranians claim the drone flew over Iran. The U.S. denies this, and says it was flying in international air space.
10 min, 6 sec
Is Mayor Garcetti not urgent enough about housing or held back by bureaucracy?
After news that LA’s homeless population grew by 16% last year, Mayor Eric Garcetti is under increasing pressure to do more about it, and do it quickly.
8 min, 16 sec
San Francisco wants to ban e-cigarettes, Juul fights back
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to ban the sale of e-cigarettes in attempts to curb kids from using them.
8 min, 13 sec
New documentary follows the life of Toni Morrison
Toni Morrison is one of the most important writers in American literature, but she wasn’t instantly recognized as such. "Sula," "The Book of Solomon," and "Beloved" brought...
15 min, 10 sec
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson