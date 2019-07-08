Over the July 4 weekend, 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude quakes struck Southern California. The epicenter was in Ridgecrest, about 100 miles from the San Andreas fault. What does this mean for the giant quake that experts predict will happen at any time?
Is the big one imminent?
From this Episode:
Hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein charged with allegedly running a worldwide trafficking ring
Multi-millionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein was charged today with sex trafficking.
11 min, 3 sec
Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal and the latest in the battle to add a citizenship to the census
We look at the previous plea deal that prevented Jeffrey Epstein from facing federal charges related to accusations that he abused underage girls. In February, a federal...
7 min, 48 sec
Do the recent quakes tell us anything about the big one?
A couple of big earthquakes interrupted the Independence Day weekend. The epicenter of the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude quakes was in Ridgecrest, about 100 miles from the San...
8 min, 2 sec
The story of a teenager accused of manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself
Two troubled teenagers were in a relationship mainly via text. They said they were in love with each other. The boyfriend was seriously depressed and suicidal.
12 min, 31 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill, Caitlin Plummer