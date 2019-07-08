Is the big one imminent?

A man looks into a fissure that opened in the desert during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California, near the city of Ridgecrest, California, U.S., July 4, 2019.

A man looks into a fissure that opened in the desert during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California, near the city of Ridgecrest, California, U.S., July 4, 2019. Photo credit: David McNew/Reuters

Over the July 4 weekend, 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude quakes struck Southern California. The epicenter was in Ridgecrest, about 100 miles from the San Andreas fault. What does this mean for the giant quake that experts predict will happen at any time?

