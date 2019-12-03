“Project Runway” is back for its 18th season on Thursday -- without host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn. They’re replaced by Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano, respectively. Siriano won the fourth season of Project Runway season. Soo 15 years and 17 winners later, what’s the show’s impact on the fashion industry?
‘Project Runway’ hits season 18. How many winners have established successful careers?
Credits
Guest:
Robin Givhan - Fashion Editor, Washington Post
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney