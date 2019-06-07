LA gets 24 Michelin stars, should we care?

The Michelin Guide.

The Michelin Guide.

Since 2010, Michelin did not give its coveted stars to any restaurants in Los Angeles (or Southern California for that matter). But this year, 24 restaurants in LA received stars. Some chefs and restaurant goers are celebrating the return of Michelin’s favor, while others are not.

