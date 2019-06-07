Since 2010, Michelin did not give its coveted stars to any restaurants in Los Angeles (or Southern California for that matter). But this year, 24 restaurants in LA received stars. Some chefs and restaurant goers are celebrating the return of Michelin’s favor, while others are not.
LA gets 24 Michelin stars, should we care?
Host:
Barbara Bogaev
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill