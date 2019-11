The music duo The Carpenters are icons in the Philippines. Writer Karen Tongson was even named after Karen Carpenter. Now she's written a new book called "Why Karen Carpenter Matters."

Karen Tongson will be speaking at the Last Bookstore in LA on Aug 27, 2019.

Author Karen Tongson. Photo credit: Betsy Seder.