Scandal in Virginia: blackface and sexual assault

Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with Lt. Governor Elect Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring at his election night rally on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, November 7, 2017.

Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with Lt. Governor Elect Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring at his election night rally on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, November 7, 2017. Credit: REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Virginia’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are enmeshed in scandal. Two admitted wearing blackface, and one is accused of sexual assault. So far, no one, including Governor Ralph Northam, is resigning.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

