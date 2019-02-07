Scandal in Virginia: blackface and sexual assault

Virginia’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general are enmeshed in scandal. Two admitted wearing blackface, and one is accused of sexual assault. So far, no one, including Governor Ralph Northam, is resigning.
The racist history of blackface, especially in Virginia
Virginia is in turmoil this week. Its top three officials are enmeshed in scandal: the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Two admitted wearing blackface,...
Who’s the Scripps professor accusing Virginia’s Lt. Governor of sexual assault?
A professor at Scripps College in Southern California named Vanessa Tyson has accused Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault.
What are the goals of the Green New Deal?
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is wasting no time in making good on her campaign promise to deliver sweeping climate change legislation. She’s teamed up...
The Democratic Party Wants to Make Climate Policy Exciting
To keep prices down, some LA home buyers are sharing costs.
