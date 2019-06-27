Supreme Court blocks citizenship question on 2020 census

A protester holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court, where the court ruled that the Trump administration did not give an adequate explanation for its plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, delivering a victory to New York state and others challenging the proposal. June 27, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in handing a big blow to the Trump administration today. The court sent back to a lower court a case about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, blocking it for now.  

