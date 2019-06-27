Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in handing a big blow to the Trump administration today. The court sent back to a lower court a case about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, blocking it for now.
Supreme Court blocks citizenship question on 2020 census
Supreme Court allows partisan gerrymandering, blocks census citizenship question
In a 5-4 decision along partisan lines, the Supreme Court justices said the Constitution does not bar political gerrymandering.
B: Scooter traffic jam: With so many different scooters on LA's sidewalks, it's become confusing and hazardous
About 25% of LA Metro's bus lines are being used, despite a big push to expand public transit across LA County, according to an LA Times report today.
California health officials team up with Silicon Valley to create apps that track your mental health
Your phone already knows a lot about you: what you eat, where you go, and who you hang out with. Now add: your mental wellbeing.
