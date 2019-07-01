A California Supreme Court decision last year created a new test to determine whether someone is an employee or an independent contractor. Now the California legislature is trying to put that test into law and Uber and Lyft are trying to carve out an exemption.
Uber and Lyft want to exempt drivers from full employment protections
From this Episode:
New rules for short-term rentals
New rules take effect today on short-term rentals, and hosts will have to start paying extra fees. However, people won't be able to rent out a second home or any property...
7 min, 2 sec
Will Uber and Lyft be able to exempt drivers from full employment protections?
The California Supreme Court’s Dynamex decision created a new test for what kind of work qualifies someone as an employee in the state.
8 min, 36 sec
Supreme Court will decide if Trump's decision to end DACA will stick
The Supreme Court justices are setting the stage for a more contentious term when they regroup this fall. The court has agreed to hear a challenge to President Trump’s 2017...
9 min, 5 sec
The mounting legal problems for R. Kelly
There are claims of R. Kelly abusing underage girls and running a “sex-cult” where he allegedly beats, starves, and holds women against their will. In June, R. Kelly was...
15 min, 55 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Caitlin Plummer