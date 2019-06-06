When people get in their cars in LA, one of the first things they do is type a destination into a smartphone. Millions of people worldwide use GPS. Now new science says it could affect our brains in serious adverse ways.
Using GPS too much may be bad for your brain, science says
From this Episode:
Over-reliance on Waze and Google Maps could hurt your brain
8 min, 3 sec
Host:
Barbara Bogaev
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill