Using GPS too much may be bad for your brain, science says

Hosted by
A person using Google Maps on their smartphone.

A person using Google Maps on their smartphone. Photo credit: Ingo Joseph/CC 2.0, via Pexels

When people get in their cars in LA, one of the first things they do is type a destination into a smartphone. Millions of people worldwide use GPS. Now new science says it could affect our brains in serious adverse ways.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Barbara Bogaev

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Adriana Cargill