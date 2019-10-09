STD numbers rise for the fifth year in a row, despite young people having less sex

Hosted by
Packed condoms with words reading "always use it" are seen in a factory in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 18, 2019. Picture taken September 18, 2019.

Packed condoms with words reading "always use it" are seen in a factory in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 18, 2019. Picture taken September 18, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian.

STD rates increased for the fifth year in a row in 2018. There’s also been a 7 percent increase in cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia in the United States since 2014. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released those numbers in a report yesterday. The CDC attributes the rise to a few things: riskier sexual behavior due to the opioid crisis, people using condoms less and cuts to sexual health programs at the state and local levels. 

Credits

Guest:
Olga Khazan - The Atlantic - @olgakhazan

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski