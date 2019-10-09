STD rates increased for the fifth year in a row in 2018. There’s also been a 7 percent increase in cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia in the United States since 2014. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released those numbers in a report yesterday. The CDC attributes the rise to a few things: riskier sexual behavior due to the opioid crisis, people using condoms less and cuts to sexual health programs at the state and local levels.
STD numbers rise for the fifth year in a row, despite young people having less sex
Credits
Guest:
Olga Khazan - The Atlantic - @olgakhazan
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski