Local federal workers are picking up free food as the government shutdown continues. More than 1000 PG&E workers in San Luis Obispo fear for their jobs as the utility declares bankruptcy. Santa Barbara is beginning to automatically enroll residents into the county’s emergency alert system. And an art show explores the laborious, sometimes hopeless task of striving for justice.
Free food for federal workers during shutdown
Food banks are serving federal employees during government shutdown
Hundreds of people living and working in Santa Barbara and Ventura have been working without pay as the federal government shutdown continues. Many of them picked up free...
What does PG&E’s bankruptcy mean for Diablo Canyon workers?
The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, announced this week that it will file for bankruptcy as it faces massive liability from recent wildfires.
Santa Barbara plans to automatically enroll residents into emergency alerts
Despite recent wildfires and a deadly debris flow last year, only 13 percent of county residents are signed up for Santa Barbara’s emergency alert system.
