Kids’ free summer food programs are seeing low attendance following fears of increased ICE raids. California regulators hear public comment on ideas for decommissioning Platform Holly - the only oil drilling platform in the Channel that lies in California state waters. Berkeley economists reevaluate the cost of closing the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant.
Kids avoid free summer meal programs fearing ICE raids
Jeff Bridges entices kids to a free summer lunch following program decline
For years, the Foodbank Santa Barbara has teamed up with the Santa Barbara School District to offer kids breakfast and lunch during the summer.
State regulators hear public opinion on decommissioning Platform Holly
The State Lands Commission recently held a local meeting to update the public and generate ideas for the future of Platform Holly. Following the 2015 Refugio oil...
