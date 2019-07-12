Kids avoid free summer meal programs fearing ICE raids

Local kids enjoy a healthy, free summer lunch at Bohnett Park from the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s mobile kitchen. The program has seen a 55% decrease this year following the announcement of increased ICE raids. Photo Credit: Carolina Starin

Kids’ free summer food programs are seeing low attendance following fears of increased ICE raids. California regulators hear public comment on ideas for decommissioning Platform Holly - the only oil drilling platform in the Channel that lies in California state waters. Berkeley economists reevaluate the cost of closing the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant.

Jonathan Bastian

Carolina Starin