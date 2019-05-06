Plains All American and DCOR face court decisions for business in the Santa Barbara Channel. A new program at UCSB hopes to encourage more students to study the humanities. Three UCSB music students share the stage with world-famous cellist and humanitarian, Yo-Yo Ma, while he offers the public a free master class at the Grenada Theater. And a new fee may be placed on bottles of wine sold in Santa Barbara county as a way to raise money for regional wine marketing.
Two oil companies face court decisions for operations in the Santa Barbara Channel
Local environmental firm wins court cases against two oil companies operating in the Santa Barbara Channel.
Sentences were handed down to two oil companies that do business in Santa Barbara and Ventura. The cases were brought against them by the local environmental law firm,...
A new program at UCSB brings students to the humanities
In recent years, fewer college students have been choosing to major in the humanities. But a new program at UCSB brings students and faculty together to foster academic...
Yo-Yo Ma teaches UCSB students in a free public master class
Revered cellist Yo-Yo Ma coached UCSB students in a special performance. Ma is noted not just for his 90 recorded albums, 19 Grammy awards and his performances for eight...
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes