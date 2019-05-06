Two oil companies face court decisions for operations in the Santa Barbara Channel

Hosted by
Oil rigs off the coast of California.

Oil rigs off the coast of California. Photo Credit: Environmental Defense Center

Plains All American and DCOR face court decisions for business in the Santa Barbara Channel. A new program at UCSB hopes to encourage more students to study the humanities. Three UCSB music students share the stage with world-famous cellist and humanitarian, Yo-Yo Ma, while he offers the public a free master class at the Grenada Theater. And a new fee may be placed on bottles of wine sold in Santa Barbara county as a way to raise money for regional wine marketing.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producer:
Kathryn Barnes