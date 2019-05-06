Two oil companies face court decisions for operations in the Santa Barbara Channel

Plains All American and DCOR face court decisions for business in the Santa Barbara Channel. A new program at UCSB hopes to encourage more students to study the humanities. Three UCSB music students share the stage with world-famous cellist and humanitarian, Yo-Yo Ma, while he offers the public a free master class at the Grenada Theater. And a new fee may be placed on bottles of wine sold in Santa Barbara county as a way to raise money for regional wine marketing.