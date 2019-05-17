Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, talks about his new book “Some Stories: Lessons from the Edge of Business and Sport.” And the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito opens its flagship restaurant, Caruso’s.
Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, talks about his life lessons in new book
From this Episode:
“Life is a lot easier if you break the rules,” says Yvon Chouinard, the founder and CEO of Patagonia.
22 min, 37 sec
Credits
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producer:
Kathryn Barnes