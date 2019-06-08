Climate Change and the Constitutional Right to a Livable Future

Four years ago 21 young Americans came up with a new legal theory: the Constitution protects their right to a livable future. Last week, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments that federal policy has violated their right for 50 years by supporting and subsidizing fossil fuels. The result could be a trial and an order for the government to come up with a remedy. We’ll hear about 4 years of judicial action from a reporter and the plaintiffs’ attorney. A leader of youthful activists describes a nationwide movement for action.